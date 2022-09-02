Take nothing for granted. Reclaim what's rightfully yours and keep moving forward. Speak for yourself, and make your decisions clear to those trying to redirect your every move. Don't hold back regarding your beliefs, concerns and plans to make a difference. Do things your way, and do what's best for you and those you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Think matters through, and don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Welcome those who want to join forces with you. An emotional change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tidy up loose ends. Be creative when approaching work, handling expenses and investments, and staying on top of your health and emotional well-being. Your ideas will be met with enthusiasm.

