Adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. A change you make will help clear your vision and put zest back into your life. Trust your intelligence and resources to guide you. Opportunities are within reach. It's up to you to utilize what's already in place. Embrace new beginnings, life and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Express your thoughts and desires, and discuss your plans with someone you want by your side. Explore the possibilities that can lead to a rich and fulfilling life. Take ownership of your existence and manufacture the happiness you crave.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention, note what everyone around you does and develop a team of allies you can count on. Share what you need to, but keep secret matters to yourself. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share your thoughts. The response you receive will lead to a plan that addresses a cause that concerns you. Being bold will attract attention and support. Step outside your comfort zone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Actions are necessary, but don't expect everything to run smoothly. Opposition is apparent. Don't believe everything you hear. Put your best foot forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Anger won't solve problems, but positive action will point you in the right direction. An unexpected change at home will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Accept the inevitable and devise a plan to compensate for any setback. Use your strengths to get others on board. A strong front will discourage anyone from interfering with your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think outside the box and add some flavor to the conversation. Your attitude and unique point of view will help you convince others to see things your way. Use your power of persuasion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something you love to do and include people you love being around. A social setting will offer a platform to express your thoughts and desires. Make an image adjustment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You know how to play the game, so don't hesitate to participate. Push forward with a smile and the confidence of a winner. Leave nothing to chance and plan your actions with care.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in social events or activities requiring agility, physical skill and a competitive attitude. Refuse to let what others say affect your ability to get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep an open mind and a calm demeanor. Pay attention to what others do. A positive change at home will improve your life and your relationships with friends and family.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Tone things down, keep things simple and stick to what you know and do best. Taking on too much will lead to unwanted change. Concentrate on strengthening your position.