Having more control will ease stress. Situations change, and you'll fall behind if you don't adjust to fit in with the times. Being organized will help you meet the demands you face. Good things are within reach, but being in the right place mentally, physically and financially to take advantage of the opportunities is essential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do everything according to plan, and don't leave yourself open to criticism. Offer positive solutions and incentives to avoid a stalemate or loss. Balance and equality are required.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a greater interest in investing in yourself, and you will find a window of opportunity. An energetic approach to domestic situations will pay off. Make health and romance your priorities.

