Use your downtime wisely. Your aim should be to ease stress, have fun and chase your desired happiness. Look on the bright side of life and use your energy to seize the moment and take what you want. It's time to rethink your objective and make adjustments that encourage success. Make every move count.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll get a bird's-eye view of what's possible. Channel your energy into constructive projects. Avoiding arguments and providing hands-on help will give you the leverage you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Outside interference is likely. Focus on what you want to accomplish, not on criticism or negativity directed your way. A personal change will give you needed confidence.

