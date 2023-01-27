Make your money work for you this year. Invest in something that provides tax benefits. Make upgrades to your home that will motivate you to spend less on travel and expensive entertainment. Being a good listener and observer will play in your favor when someone tries to make a questionable change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your intentions and feelings to yourself. Don't jump from one thing to another. Being consistent and passionate about what you want to accomplish will make it easier to get things done.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have to read between the lines if you want to know what will happen next. Don't expect others to be upfront or accommodating. Look out for your interests and do your own thing.

