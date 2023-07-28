Discipline will be necessary if you want to achieve what you set out to do this year, so take your time and do things right the first time. Refuse to let outside interference shred your confidence. Trust in your intelligence and know what's best for you. Trust and believe in yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be free-spirited, but on a budget. Don't give in to temptation. Use your imagination to devise a plan to give you the boost you need and the ingenuity to follow through with your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't act hastily. Time is on your side, and opportunity is heading your way. Embrace changes that make you feel secure and confident. You can take care of your responsibilities with aplomb.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ask an expert, and you'll find a way to conquer anything that stands in your way. Monitor spending and pay attention to detail. Stay on top of medical issues that can affect your productivity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll need leverage to reach your goal. Observe what others do and listen to what they say. Don't fear doing things differently or being controversial when involved in joint endeavors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A demonstrative approach to life will draw positive attention and offer you the platform you require to present your plans. The input you receive will help you decide what's feasible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Tidy up loose ends and prepare to make your life easier. Set your sights on what you want and do whatever it takes to get it. Align yourself with unique individuals with insight into future trends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more energy into going beyond the call of duty. Separate yourself from those competing with you. Set high standards and bypass anyone who isn't on board; if you snooze, you lose.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dedication, loyalty and intelligence will lead to opportunity and positive change. Keep your eye on the ball and your feet on the ground. Focus on what you want and seize the moment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Plan something entertaining or physically challenging and give it your all. Make decisions based on your needs, not on what someone pressures you to pursue. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consistency will win over people you need on your side. Let your actions speak for you; the results will be your calling card. Unnecessary change is not in your best interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get upset. Someone will try to supersede you, but staying composed and using intelligent tactics will be the best way to ensure you maintain your integrity and position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the initiative, be resourceful and map out a plan before you begin your next endeavor. Preparation will put your mind at ease and make everything you do more enjoyable.