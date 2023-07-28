Discipline will be necessary if you want to achieve what you set out to do this year, so take your time and do things right the first time. Refuse to let outside interference shred your confidence. Trust in your intelligence and know what's best for you. Trust and believe in yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be free-spirited, but on a budget. Don't give in to temptation. Use your imagination to devise a plan to give you the boost you need and the ingenuity to follow through with your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't act hastily. Time is on your side, and opportunity is heading your way. Embrace changes that make you feel secure and confident. You can take care of your responsibilities with aplomb.

0
0
0
0
0