Distance yourself from troublemakers and bad influences. Keep things in perspective by concentrating on what you want to achieve. You have plenty to gain this year if you stay focused and intent on broadening your awareness and skills and pushing yourself in a direction that will help you reach your dreams. Make stability, fitness and love your priorities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take pride in how you run your home and treat people. Look for common ground when dealing with others. Personal growth, fitness and proper eating habits will build confidence and fetch compliments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your thoughts and listen to suggestions. Protect your health and physical well-being. Don't make a change to please someone. Take pride in how you present who you are.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Fight for the underdog, but don't put yourself in harm's way. Think big, be moderate and do the work yourself; you will make headway. A financial gain or perk will take you by surprise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn from the experiences you encounter. Address sensitive issues fairly to avoid backlash. If you or someone else overreacts, nothing will change for the better. Time is on your side.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Leave nothing undone. The work you put in will give you an advantage. An opportunity will develop through someone you enjoy working alongside. Make a pitch and see what happens. Get moving!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional issues will make you more demonstrative and encourage you to speak your mind and bring about change. Keep an open mind, but don't give in to someone who is taking advantage of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Tune in to what your body is telling you. Make your health, appearance and meaningful relationships priorities. You'll develop an exciting plan that will bring you significant opportunities to use your skills effectively. Be true to yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't be shy. Accept an invitation, participate in events and make personal changes that spark your imagination. An encounter with someone unique will give you the incentive to do your own thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Socialize or pursue knowledge and skills that offer solutions to troublesome or uncertain situations. You'll get what you want if you do your best to please others. Be a good listener.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop procrastinating and implement the changes that bring you closer to the happiness you desire. Be bold, ask questions and get the lowdown. Don't waste time on people who can't make up their minds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put everything you've got into physical changes and clean living. Eliminate clutter by giving what you no longer use to someone in need. Set an example for friends and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Complete your plans and embrace change and new beginnings wholeheartedly. Curb overindulgence and overspending. Don't let your uncertainty turn into a costly venture. Be skeptical of a persuasive suggestion.