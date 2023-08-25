Thoughts followed by actions will get you where you want to go this year. A confident attitude backed with facts and plans will help you glide through any interference you face. Don't let your generosity be your downfall. Know your target, stick to a budget and finish what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Slow down, think matters through, pay attention to detail and don't let your emotions cost you. Change can be good, if it's made under the right conditions and to your specifications
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of pressing matters. Keeping up on maintenance will pay off and, over time, save you a bundle. A disciplined routine will ensure you get everything done on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Resolve emotional or physical issues swiftly and move on to bringing about positive change. Be open to suggestions, but don't give in to something that doesn't help you reach your objective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll end up in a tight spot if your emotions take the reins. Someone will offer false information to gain approval. Do your best to decide between fact and fiction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll gain access to information that can be beneficial if used properly. A networking event will offer insight and opportunity. Practice integrity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't sit on the fence; make a decision. Put a call in to an expert or someone you trust to offer sound advice, and carry on with confidence. Personal gain is apparent, but will come at a cost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Protect your possessions, and don't let anyone goad you into something that benefits them more than you. It's up to you to do what you can to get what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that boosts your confidence. Make plans to hang out with a loved one or sign up for something that interests you. Personal growth and physical improvement are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take your time. Don't get involved in joint ventures. Honesty is favored; make your voice heard and stand by your word. Set boundaries and protect your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will dictate how things unfold. Choose positive over negative, go about your business, and don't believe everything you hear. If you spend some time with a loved one, you'll have a great day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Know your budget before you agree to something unaffordable. Hidden costs and temptation will set you back. A responsible approach, discipline, experience and a solid team will take you far.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something you enjoy with a loved one. Stay within budget. A heart-to-heart talk will help establish plans that offer something to look forward to.