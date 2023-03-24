Don't procrastinate when there is so much to do and so little time to finish what you start. Figure out what to keep and what to discard. Less time spent thinking will give you more time to act. Your accomplishments this year will leave you feeling very uncomfortable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something that makes you proud and grateful. Get involved, take a stand and make a statement. Be the guiding light for others and instigate what you want to see happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make the changes that will improve your life and point you in a direction that brings you the joy and contacts you need. Participate in something that matters and see what happens.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You're on the right path; now join forces with like-minded people and see what you can do. Don't hide in the background; make your mark, be proud of who you are and inspire others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Silence is golden when you don't have anything but criticism to offer. Look for the good in yourself and those around you. Encouragement is the best way to get things done and to get along with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't overestimate what you know when there is still plenty to learn. Open your mind and dive into available knowledge, and you'll gain a different perspective. Let go of nonsense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are in a position to improve your life. Travel and personal growth are all possible if you connect with people who can help you reach your goal. Romance will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be practical, and you'll discover how to gain financial freedom and ease stress. Take better care of what matters to you. Seek out opportunities, projects and proposals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your imagination and make home improvements that will promote efficiency and peace of mind. A change of plans will make you question some of your connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Devise a plan to make your home and lifestyle more convenient and cost-efficient. Refuse to argue with someone too stubborn to see things your way. Discard what isn't working for you anymore.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't start something you cannot finish. Be a good listener, think matters through and do what's best for everyone. Focus on love, compromise and compassion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your eyes on what matters. Dismiss whatever is in your way. Having a clear passage forward will give you the drive to reach your mark and outperform anyone trying to compete.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider what you enjoy doing and turn it into something lucrative. How you go about achieving your dreams will make a difference. Be open to suggestions and verify information.