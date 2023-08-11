Observation is your best bet when dealing with unpredictable situations. Control your emotions and look for choices that are less stressful. Maintenance will be necessary as you navigate from one position to the next. Change may be inevitable, but how you handle it can modify the outcome in your favor if you are moderate and target what's necessary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on what you must do to protect yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that will burden you. Surround yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone decide for you. A take-charge attitude will give you the momentum to recognize what's best for you and follow your plans. Base your actions on facts, not emotions.

0
0
0
0
0