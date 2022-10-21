Take responsibility for your life and happiness. Address issues that bother you, stop talking and start doing things that will put a smile on your face. Own your destiny by taking command and thinking while on the move; you'll have no regrets. When in doubt, search for alternatives and be willing to compromise to avoid a stalemate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a breather and relax. Once you distance yourself from situations, you will gain perspective and find solutions. Keep personal differences to yourself. Make love, not war.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take part in whatever is happening around you. If you don't speak up, you won't have a say or make a difference. Treat people as individuals, and you will get help instead of interference.

