Chill out, relax and refuse to let others rile you up. Stand your ground and concentrate on what's important to you instead of worrying about what others do or think. Use your imagination to figure out how to improve your life. Surround yourself with people who offer positive reinforcement. You will receive needed help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let anger seep into conversations or affect how you do your job. Focus on making positive changes that will encourage you to do the best job possible. The way you do things will affect the kind of support you receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Explore the possibilities and enjoy what life offers. Get involved in events and activities that spark your imagination and promote discipline. Don't let uncertainty take control.

