Observe what's happening around you to ensure you make the best decisions this year. Focus more on your needs and less on accommodating others. Take better care of your emotional, physical and financial concerns by refusing to let others deplete your resources or take advantage of your generosity. A steady pace will help you take advantage of the possibilities and opportunities you encounter.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what's happening at home and focus on how you can make the most out of whatever situation you face. Slow down, take a deep breath and do your best to avoid negativity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An aggressive approach will show others you can handle whatever comes your way. Celebrate your victory with a loved one. Romance and physical improvement are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put more trust in yourself than in others. A steady pace, honesty and integrity will lead to good results. Pay attention to others while satisfying your own needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Live and learn. Embrace events and activities that provide an educational experience and lead to exciting connections. Physical enhancements and updates to your qualifications are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow your heart and don't leave decisions to anyone but yourself. Ignore anyone trying to push you in a direction that doesn't feel right. Stay on course and do your own thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let anyone fill your head with misinformation. Do your due diligence, ask questions and gather information from those with different views. Make peace and love priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change someone suggests will tempt you. Before you begin, review the cost and time involved in reaching your goal. Home improvements will pay off, but only if you can proceed without undue disruption.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put yourself first and give others the same right. Don't be afraid to go your own way. An intelligent decision and explanation will alleviate discord that can ruin your and others' plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your emotions aside and make financially wise decisions. Don't jeopardize your home or personal life due to false information you receive. Focus on the truth and eliminate debt.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak up, gather facts and encourage everyone you encounter. You don't have to go overboard to make a difference; when you do the right thing, doors will open and positive change will occur.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your heart and soul into exploring what interests you. Expand your circle of friends and implement changes that make you happy. Be sympathetic, but don't pay for someone else's mistake.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will offer false information to avoid an emotional interaction. Conjecture will lead to trouble if you don't understand the dynamics of a situation. Don't act hastily; time is on your side.