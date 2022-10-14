Learning, traveling and living life to the fullest is a tall order, but it's achievable if you are organized and have a purpose. Review what you've accomplished and tie up loose ends quickly so you can concentrate on what's important to you. Make changes to ensure you can take advantage of the opportunities heading your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people you find mentally stimulating or who share your interests, and you'll discover new ways to use your skills. A trendy new look will make you feel good and attract attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Find ways to lower your overhead. An innovative outlook will help you find a way to live better. Personal improvement is favored, but you must be secretive regarding your plans.

