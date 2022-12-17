Head in a positive direction with an optimistic attitude. Be willing to take the time to reap the rewards and enjoy the benefits. Say no to negativity, poor influences or those trying to take advantage of you. Keep your eye on the ball, focus on what you want and ward off unwanted setbacks. Live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Steer clear of poor influences and people eager to make you look bad. Focus on healthy eating, exercise and the activities that lead to a fit, happy lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Bide your time and see what transpires. Don't let your emotions compromise a situation that has the potential to spin out of control. Patience is a virtue and will buy you the time you need.

