Emotions will be running high this year. Use your energy wisely, and you'll come out on top. Don't stray from the truth or your plans. Staying on track and doing your best to avoid interference from those looking out for their own interests will help you reach your destination intact. Stick close to loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A trip, lecture or exhibit will be enlightening. Personal growth and entertainment will go together. Leave nothing to chance, engage in conversations and research whatever interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a difference. Size up what's happening around you and adjust what isn't working for you. Express your concerns and offer solutions that you can implement. Update your home.

