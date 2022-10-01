Emotions will be running high this year. Use your energy wisely, and you'll come out on top. Don't stray from the truth or your plans. Staying on track and doing your best to avoid interference from those looking out for their own interests will help you reach your destination intact. Stick close to loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A trip, lecture or exhibit will be enlightening. Personal growth and entertainment will go together. Leave nothing to chance, engage in conversations and research whatever interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a difference. Size up what's happening around you and adjust what isn't working for you. Express your concerns and offer solutions that you can implement. Update your home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't bend under pressure. Look for opportunities that let you use your physical skills and qualifications to bring about positive change. An older relative or friend may need help or company.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Moderation will help you avoid insult or injury. Take a pass if invited to a gathering that could put your health at risk. Time spent at home will give you a chance to improve your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Reach out to someone who is doing something you want to pursue. The connection will lead to inroads that will help you cultivate skills, experience and knowledge.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have plenty to contribute verbally, but don't let your emotions slip into the conversation. Choose each word carefully to avoid saying something you regret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll learn much if you participate in community or family events. Listen, ask questions and make suggestions, and you will team up with someone who can help you make progress. Romance is featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An open mind will help you better understand what's within your grasp. Update your skills and parlay something you're good at into a moneymaking venture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your life simple, your conversations honest and your money in a safe place. Overindulgence could put you in a precarious position. Work on self-improvement and discipline.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of your health, reputation and home. Someone will make you look bad if given the opportunity. Be on your best behavior, and don't commit to anything you cannot do. Focus on ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Have fun with friends, family or like-minded colleagues. Getting out and about will broaden your outlook regarding what's possible and who can help you. Personal improvement will open doors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share accurate information. If someone doesn't fact-check properly, you'll be the one who bears the blame. Don't let anger set in. Be cautious and truthful at all times.