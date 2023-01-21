Keep the momentum going. Assess your life and consider your options. Reevaluate your relationships and think about who you want to help and what you can do about those who drag you down. Don't let uncertainty prevail if making your concerns known will help set a solid foundation for what's to come. Maximize your chance to succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stand up and be counted. Your willingness to fight for your beliefs will make a difference and bring about positive reform. A serious attitude and a genius idea will attract attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in something you feel passionate about, and you'll make a difference and meet someone who can help you. A unique offer that will change your life is apparent.

