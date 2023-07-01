Plan your actions, leave no room for error and use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone competing with you. Turn your attention to what's possible, and you'll gain ground and make good connections. Expand your thoughts and reach out to people who make your life worthwhile. Refuse to let emotions interfere with progress. Follow the path that leads to victory.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to experts and express your concerns. The input you receive will help clear up any misconception you have regarding your next move. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change only what's necessary. Stay focused on what's essential and makes you happy. Embrace what is best for everyone. Pay more attention to your needs.

