Pay more attention to the people you love. If you recognize what others expect from you, you'll decide what you want. Maintaining equilibrium in all aspects of life will encourage peace of mind. Love yourself first, and everything else will fall into place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't offer false hope. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with friends and family. Ask questions and offer solutions, but don't let your temper take control. Keep a positive attitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Anger won't solve anything, but a step in a positive direction will alleviate any problem. Establish what you want and make it happen. Do what makes you look and feel good.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Know your limitations, set boundaries and don't take risks that can affect your health or well-being. Pay attention to detail when dealing with investments, legalities or medical issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep busy; movement will help ease stress and encourage fitness. Don't give up hope because someone is misleading or discouraging you from doing what brings you joy. Accentuate your finer qualities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Save money, get your affairs in order, and enjoy life more. A social gathering, trip or seminar will change how you think, feel and respond to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't change anything prematurely. Refuse to let anyone pressure you or make you feel inadequate or insecure. Rise above controversy and pour your energy into life, love and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Set high standards and goals, then get moving. Refuse to let money and jealousy be the driving forces in your life. Strive for peace and happiness, and help people in need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Rethink your plan and consider what you want to achieve. Trust your instincts and carry on without making a fuss. You'll hit your objective and get to celebrate your victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You don't stand alone. Speak on behalf of the voiceless. Lead the way and make a difference. Think big, pinpoint problems, adjust what's not working and enjoy your accomplishments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Research will pay off. Don't expect others to do things to your specifications or give an honest assessment of a situation. Anger won't solve a problem, but kindness might.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do your part and enjoy family and friends. Take on a new challenge that stimulates your mind and encourages you to follow your heart. Don't fear being unique or taking the road less traveled.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Social events will lead to temptation. Have an open mind, but don't let anyone lead you down a path you shouldn't take. Overindulgence, overspending and unverified information will cost you.