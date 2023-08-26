Pay more attention to the people you love. If you recognize what others expect from you, you'll decide what you want. Maintaining equilibrium in all aspects of life will encourage peace of mind. Love yourself first, and everything else will fall into place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't offer false hope. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with friends and family. Ask questions and offer solutions, but don't let your temper take control. Keep a positive attitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Anger won't solve anything, but a step in a positive direction will alleviate any problem. Establish what you want and make it happen. Do what makes you look and feel good.

