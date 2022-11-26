Put your time and energy into something that leads to monetary, physical or emotional gains. Speak up about how you want things to unfold this year and discuss your plans with anyone who may challenge or oppose you. Let your power of persuasion, coupled with incentives and a solid plan, encourage the people you need on your team to pitch in and help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the plunge and follow your plans. Don't let a misunderstanding ruin your schedule or set off an argument with a loved one. Be willing to meet halfway and engage in fruitful talks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change is up to you, so stop procrastinating and start making moves. Look for unique ways to make your assets grow and your liabilities diminish. Don't give others the right to decide things for you.

0
0
0
0
0