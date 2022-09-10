Stay ahead of the competition. Know what you want, and don't be afraid to ask. Stay focused on what's important to you, and you'll come up with a plan that helps you achieve your goal. Refuse to let emotional situations dominate or result in an ongoing feud. Keep your overhead down and your life simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Explicit instructions will help prevent mistakes. Don't put your health, wealth or reputation at risk. Use your intelligence to get things done right and on time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Push forward with enthusiasm and courage. Speak the truth and stand up for your rights. Consider what you can contribute and how you can make a difference. An open dialogue will pay off.

