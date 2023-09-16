Pay attention to your money -- where it comes from and where it goes. Set a budget that helps you achieve something you want to do or save for, and it will help you stay on track. A change regarding goals, how you think and where you see yourself heading this year will make life easier. Invest more time and money in yourself and expand your skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Try something new and exciting. A fun-filled day or change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you decide what you want to do next. Socialize or devote some time to a project.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative; don't wait for someone to contact you. Be direct, ask for what you want and continue until you are satisfied. Share your feelings and plans with a loved one.

