Your intuition won't let you down. Trust and believe in your skills, knowledge and expertise. Use your smarts to figure out how to make things fall into place. Make moderation your mantra, and work to get the most for the least. Set high standards, and don't settle for less than what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Promote solutions and do your part to celebrate the festive season. Time spent with family and friends will bring you closer. Being a good listener will bring out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself, or you may reveal someone's surprise. Pick up the pace, focus on last-minute preparations and enjoy time spent with family and friends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Relax with people who put a smile on your face. Focus on love, romance and making memories you'll cherish forever. Don't hesitate to say no to a situation that could be risky.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stop, look, listen and proceed with caution. Don't get into a no-win situation with someone who doesn't share your opinions. Focus on keeping the peace. Enjoy the festivities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's a great day to spend with family and friends. Conversations will be lively, and sharing ideas and suggestions will prove entertaining. Don't hesitate to join in and be a part of the festivities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pick up the pace so you can enjoy the festivities. Take the pressure off others by doing little things that make them feel special. Create a positive atmosphere that is welcoming and safe.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think twice before you agree to take on a challenge. You can have fun without taking a risk. Focus on friends, family and heartfelt conversations that help you understand what loved ones want and how they feel. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Address situations that baffle you. Ask questions, and you'll discover something that helps you make a good decision. Don't feel you have to overspend to impress others. Choose to be practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make the most out of situations as they arise, and everything will be fine. Embrace activities that include people of all ages, and you'll gain valuable insight. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't be fooled by what someone does or says. Listen carefully, and don't share sensitive information. Busy yourself with preparations and activities that lift your spirits. Avoid discord.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your ingenuity, and you'll find a way to surprise a loved one. Getting together with friends and family will provide insight into what others are up to and how you might get involved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for the good in everyone, and you'll find a way to overcome differences. Check the information you receive before passing it along. Be a good listener as well as a good conversationalist.