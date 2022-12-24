Your intuition won't let you down. Trust and believe in your skills, knowledge and expertise. Use your smarts to figure out how to make things fall into place. Make moderation your mantra, and work to get the most for the least. Set high standards, and don't settle for less than what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Promote solutions and do your part to celebrate the festive season. Time spent with family and friends will bring you closer. Being a good listener will bring out the best in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself, or you may reveal someone's surprise. Pick up the pace, focus on last-minute preparations and enjoy time spent with family and friends.

