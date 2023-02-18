By reminiscing, you'll find answers and solutions. Use your intelligence to develop innovative ideas and plans that will excite you. Focus on domestic matters and running an active, vibrant household that stimulates creativity and personal growth. Tie up loose ends and get serious about your aspirations. Don't hold back; envision your dreams and make them a reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't fear the unknown. Choose your path instead of letting outsiders interfere. Put your energy where it counts, and don't let anyone make decisions for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change will wake you up and push you forward. Share your intentions with a loved one and find out where you stand. Partnerships will require compassion and compromise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something exciting; the connections you make will lead to unexpected changes. Consider how you earn your living and how you want to spend your time; look for a common denominator.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a break, kick back, relax and rejuvenate. Do something that takes your mind off stressful situations and encourages you to be creative or to live in the moment. See what's out there.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take charge and get things done. Call on someone who can pick up where you leave off if it will help you maintain your schedule. Information will help you make a good decision.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take pride in your work and leave nothing undone. A moneymaking opportunity will catch you by surprise. Don't take too long to make up your mind. Trust your instincts. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Revisit your assets and liabilities; you'll find an aggressive way to lower your overhead and ease financial stress. Don't limit what you can do by taking on more than you can handle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of scenery or direction will give you a different perspective. Embrace life and make plans that give you and your loved ones something to look forward to.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen to criticism with an open mind. Make improvements as you see fit, but don't let unkind words hold you back. Consider what you want to do next. Look for opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect an intense response from friends and family to changes you are considering. Don't expect to get an honest opinion from your inner circle; seek an outsider's perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Use your intellectual skills to help you find your way. Consider something you enjoy doing or being a part of and find a way to turn it into part of your daily routine.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Changing your living arrangements will give you something to look forward to if you don't exceed your budget. Working in partnership with someone special will encourage greater understanding.