Let your imagination run wild and you'll come up with impressive ideas. Let your actions express how you feel. You will get the go-ahead to make your dreams come true. Trusting and believing in yourself will motivate you to go the distance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't feel obligated to do everything yourself. Reach out to people who share your concerns. Set boundaries when dealing with difficult people. Distance yourself from those who spread fake news.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what you can to help others, but don't make promises you can't keep. Don't divulge information that can cause emotional problems for you or someone else. Concentrate on self-improvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll underestimate the extent of a job or pursuit. You'll have to take a unique approach if you want to accomplish your goal. Protect your reputation. Don't exaggerate or believe everything you hear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work toward a goal you can reach by yourself. Too much outside interference will hold you back. Ignore the changes others make and stay focused on creating opportunities. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Live and learn. Participation will teach you much. Get involved in something that can make a difference in your community, but do so without jeopardizing your health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to financial and legal matters. Update documents that have a due date or need an adjustment. Don't be afraid to divulge your plans if it will help you get the assistance you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your energy into learning, developing and presenting. The discipline you bring to the table will ensure that you do a good job in a timely and cost-efficient manner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Use your imagination and dazzle a loved one. Say what's on your mind. Share your feelings and intentions, and you'll improve your relationships and your standard of living.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Protect what's yours. Invest time and money in yourself and in your relationships. Think outside the box and you'll make a good impression. A friend or relative will offer insightful suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Create opportunities. Take the path that's best for you. Don't follow someone who decides to take a different route. Getting involved with someone for the wrong reason will backfire.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stop dreaming and start doing. Use experience, knowledge and skills to get where you want to go. Take on a challenge that will encourage you to improve what you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't waste time trying to fix something that isn't broken. Stay focused on what's important. Pay attention to what you say and how you look. Now's the time to make valuable lifestyle improvements.