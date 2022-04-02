You can accomplish plenty if you are methodical and maintain realistic expectations. Too much of anything will bring you down, but an even temperament and a precise plan will help you inch your way to your objective. Don't forget to nurture meaningful relationships and relax and enjoy the fruits of your hard-earned success. Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go after your dream and put a plan in place that ensures success. Intelligence and persuasive charm will help you drum up the help required to make things happen. Love is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Find an outlet that challenges you to try something different. Participating in events that incorporate work and fun will test your strength and ability to be a team player.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Share information with someone trying to reach the same objective and you will save time. A partnership looks promising if you can put your differences aside and concentrate on what's important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do your own thing. Inviting others to join in will result in emotional ups and downs and costly disagreements. A change of heart is likely if you try to force your will on someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Relax, spend time with people who make you smile and distance yourself from stressful situations. Make self-improvement and quality of life your priorities, and bring about positive change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change, and you will discover something that makes you happy. Find something you feel passionate about, and dig in and make a difference. Participation will lead to knowledge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take control and share your thoughts. Get involved in activities that require you to use your physical and mental skills to get things done, and you'll make an impression. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't give up on someone or something that means a lot to you. Patience will help, and your intuition won't let you down. Connect the dots, and what's happening will become apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Participate in events that bring you closer to friends or family. Your input and ability to bring everyone together will position you to lead the way. Trust your instincts and follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't argue. If you are fun to be with, everyone will want to be with you. Lighten up and enjoy what life has to offer. A change of pace and scenery will help you see things differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction. Use your knowledge and experience to help you navigate your way through any interference you encounter. Distance yourself from bullies.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put some energy behind your ideas, and you'll be surprised by what you accomplish. Tuck yourself away in a spot that is quiet and conducive to doing something that brings you joy.