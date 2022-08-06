Engage in ideas and plans that add to your comfort and encourage unique relationships with those you love. Don't overload your plate or take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Free up time to pursue what makes you happy, and don't be afraid to let go of situations that no longer work for you. Take the initiative to please yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Anger will not solve anything, but being smart with your money, contracts and well-being will make a difference. Don't be afraid to say no or to walk away from an unstable situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Traveling and pursuing education will give you a different perspective on the way you do things. Take notes and attach yourself to someone who can contribute to your knowledge and hone your skills.

