You'll have the drive, intelligence and insight to get things done your way this year. It's up to you to get the ball rolling and bring about positive change. A shift in your routine or how you earn money will encourage brighter days ahead. Don't settle for less than what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can get things done if you start early. Don't get worked up over things you can't change; it will only slow you down and make you grumpy. A lifestyle change will save you money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A partnership will change how you handle personal, legal and financial matters. A physical challenge will be daunting, but will also make you aware of what to incorporate into your daily routine.

