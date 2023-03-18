Design the life you want and start working toward your goal. Your drive and determination will carry you the distance this year if your heart is in the right place. Dream big, but don't let greed diminish the possibility of achieving peace, love and happiness. Choose the path that puts a smile on your face.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Simplify your life. Channel your energy into clearing clutter instead of letting the little things get to you. Pay attention to health. Make stability your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep sensitive information to yourself. Take your time and work carefully and thoroughly, with an eye on the bottom line. Don't attempt to please anyone other than yourself.

0
0
0
0
0