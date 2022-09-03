Show restraint and bide your time when dealing with matters that influence your future. Don't let emotions take charge. Be smart and consider the best way to use your skills positively. Don't put pressure on others to get things done; doing the work yourself will reap the highest rewards. Strive for personal happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes at home that will make your life easier. Organization and decluttering will lead to peace of mind and happiness. A well-researched investment will help you reach financial freedom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can resolve anything with honest communication. Open a dialogue that reflects your opinions and suggests possibilities that will please you and those you want to spend more time with.

0
0
0
0
0