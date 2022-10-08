Participation leads to knowledge, connections and positive change this year. Be quiet regarding your plans and you'll get further ahead. Added discipline will help you get to the finish line. Be intelligent regarding personal expenses; keep your overhead low if you do the work yourself. Choose to spend quality time with loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Become the driving force, and you'll attract attention and interest. Don't be shy; size up your situation and ask for what you want or the help you need. Personal growth and travel are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Don't spend too much trying to impress someone. Stick to the basics, and think twice before you get involved in a joint venture or take on the impossible.

