Take your time, review every detail and adjust any weak link you encounter. Trust and believe in yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into being extravagant or taking on something that will lead to debt, injury or illness. Explore your options and choose what's feasible. Make meaningful relationships a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make plans with friends who amuse you. An entertaining event will draw your attention to something or someone of interest. Keep an open mind. A learning experience will improve your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Creativity, hard work and a passionate attitude will carry you to the top. Your staying power and connections will help you reach your goal. Don't waste time on trivial matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep things in perspective. It will be easy to take on too much or to let temptation take the reins. By helping others, you'll connect with someone who has something to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Communication is your best resource. Take the time to explain your intentions and map out your plans. How you relate to others will determine what kind of feedback and help you receive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Implement changes that encourage a healthier lifestyle. Don't overload your to-do list with minor jobs that you can delegate. Strive to lower less stress and find new ways to enjoy life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan to do something unique, emotionally stimulating or energetic. You can have a fabulous time with the right people without breaking the bank. An innovative idea will entice others to join you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to your health and physical well-being. Avoid injury and illness by sidestepping risky situations. Don't count on honesty from others. Dig deep and get the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention, follow the money and search for unique investments. Concentrate on home, family and pastimes that bring you closer to others, and you'll add stability to your life..
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on making your dreams come true. How you treat others will affect how others respond to you. Instead of putting pressure on people, offer them the freedom to do as they please.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Regulate how you handle your finances. Spending money on things you don't need or trying to buy someone's love will be a waste. Use your intelligence and intuition to develop an affordable plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Verify information before making a purchase or decision. When in doubt, go directly to the source. Think twice before you squander money. Set up a financial plan to help save for a big-ticket item.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider the best way to handle a situation. Refuse to let anger set in or allow stubbornness to hold you back. If you are willing to adjust to circumstances, it will help you get your way.