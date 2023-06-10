Take your time, review every detail and adjust any weak link you encounter. Trust and believe in yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into being extravagant or taking on something that will lead to debt, injury or illness. Explore your options and choose what's feasible. Make meaningful relationships a priority.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make plans with friends who amuse you. An entertaining event will draw your attention to something or someone of interest. Keep an open mind. A learning experience will improve your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Creativity, hard work and a passionate attitude will carry you to the top. Your staying power and connections will help you reach your goal. Don't waste time on trivial matters.

