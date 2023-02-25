Keep your life simple, your plans reasonable and your debt controlled. Look for novel ideas, but refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that will eat up your time and take away from what you want to achieve this year. Be authentic and good to yourself, and you'll find the happiness missing from your life. Don't wait for things to happen; be the initiator.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make it clear who is in control. Don't share your intentions until you are ready to launch your plans. Sort out any differences you have with those you live with or near.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spur-of-the-moment decisions will set you back. Check out the implications of getting involved in something that requires your time, energy or money. Make sure your documents are updated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Temptation to get involved in something questionable will be overwhelming. Take a step back, consider the consequences and adjust your plans to ensure you don't jeopardize your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have plenty to think about before making a decision that can affect your direction. Leave nothing to chance; speak up, offer suggestions and work alongside people you respect.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Give back to those who have been so gracious and kind to you. A small gesture will make a difference. Explore how you can use your skills differently, and make necessary updates.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Throwing money around to impress people will backfire and add to your stress. Offer hands-on help and a kind word or gesture, and you will make a statement. Do for others what you expect in return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace a challenge, take a leadership position and impress someone who makes you stretch your imagination and explore the unknown. Mix business with pleasure and socialize with like-minded people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stimulate your mind and participate in events or activities that promise to make you more informed and confident. Attend a reunion or reach out to someone you miss. Avoid impulsive purchases.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Recollection will help you resolve issues. Be honest and own up to mistakes or mishaps. Unite with old friends or supporters to receive some needed inspiration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Being an excellent listener will promote better choices. Refuse to let anyone meddle or come between you and a loved one. Make plans that will encourage you to look on the bright side.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be explicit and express any concerns about money or shared expenses. You'll find a way to improve assets and diminish liabilities. Work toward making your life less stressful and complicated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Brighten up your life by doing something that gives you a positive lift, and you'll gain enough confidence to strut your stuff and make things happen. A change of scenery will bring back memories.