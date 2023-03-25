Refuse to let anger consume you when reason and practical action are required. Striving to help and make a difference will pay off. Don't take unnecessary risks or limit what you can do by trying to cut corners. Use your intelligence and connections to reach your goal and make your mark.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Leave nothing undone. False claims will lead you astray. Verify information before you invest your time or money. Make a point not to overload your plate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't count on anything or anyone but yourself. Stay focused on what's important to you, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Go with the flow and enjoy the ride.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be the busy bee that makes a difference. Your hard work will help others and yourself. Be honest with yourself and the people counting on you; the results won't disappoint you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reevaluate and adjust your plans and schedule to fit your mindset. Question your motives before you pick up where you left off. You might want to reassess matters and tweak how you proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't stop believing in yourself and what you can accomplish. Create opportunities by doing things your way. Let the creative voice within guide you. Be true to yourself and those around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Align yourself with people who share your concerns. Optimize your chance to get valuable information by making the first move and refusing to take no for an answer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ease into conversations. Delivering too much information could lead to an unwanted argument. Use your command of language to get what you want without raising eyebrows. Don't sell yourself short.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pushing forward will be more difficult than anticipated. Use your confidence, knowledge and experience to outsmart any opponent. Don't overlook a solid investment. Love is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time at home, nurturing what you've worked hard to achieve. The little things you do, the kind gestures and compromises you make will change how others treat you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Face facts, implement adjustments and carry on without delay. Refuse to let others take advantage of you, your skills or your time. You'll gain the most if you pay attention to what matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Navigate your way through sensitive situations by being a good listener. You should not put in your two cents until you have all the facts. Review the information you gather.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be on standby and keep a watchful eye. Avoid getting all worked up over something you cannot change. Anger solves nothing, but kindness will make others take note.