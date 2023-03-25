Refuse to let anger consume you when reason and practical action are required. Striving to help and make a difference will pay off. Don't take unnecessary risks or limit what you can do by trying to cut corners. Use your intelligence and connections to reach your goal and make your mark.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Leave nothing undone. False claims will lead you astray. Verify information before you invest your time or money. Make a point not to overload your plate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't count on anything or anyone but yourself. Stay focused on what's important to you, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Go with the flow and enjoy the ride.

