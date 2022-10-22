Keep an open mind, and you will learn something new. Sign up for things that encourage a healthy lifestyle. Pay attention to how you look and present yourself to others; you will feel good about yourself and excel in whatever you pursue. Use your intelligence and charm to entertain people. You will receive many benefits throughout the year.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative; good things will transpire. Put your energy where it counts and leave no stone unturned. Your dedication and desire to get things done will pay off. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov. 22) -- Align yourself with like-minded people. Discuss possibilities and make unique suggestions that will address any concerns others might voice. Follow your instincts and protect your reputation.

