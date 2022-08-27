Take the world by storm, make a positive move and follow your heart. Don't let anger set in when change is what you need. Trust in your intuition to gather the information that will help you overcome any challenges. A financial gain is within reach, but first, you must eliminate what's unnecessary and reduce your overhead. Moderation is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Feel your anxiety dissipate once you start to get organized and give away what you no longer need. Take control, make a difference and put your energy into something that brings you joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Seize the moment and follow through with your plans. Trust your instincts and put your energy where it counts. Take care of money matters swiftly to avoid stress and worry.

