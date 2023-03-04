Take care of responsibilities that stand between you and your dream. Replace the people, jobs and situations wearing you down and cramping your style. It's out with the old and in with the new. Put a smile on your face and promise to put yourself first. Stick to what matters most.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sign up for something that offers a roadmap to something you want to pursue. Altering how you earn or handle money will determine how well you do. Curb impulsive spending.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something you enjoy. Socializing will encourage you to make travel plans that lead to personal or professional opportunities. Romance and a lifestyle change are heading your way.

