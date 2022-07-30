Take in as much as you can and use the information and experience to help you gain momentum. Don't let trivial matters stand between you and your goal. Give others the right and freedom to do as they please, and your actions will encourage them to offer you the same in return. Set your sights on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let someone tempt you with grand ideas and fairy-tale endings. Be sensible, and you'll recognize what's possible. Listen to your inner voice and take care of responsibilities quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change to how you think will encourage you to exercise your right to learn, grow and head in a sustainable direction. Shoot for the stars. You can turn something you enjoy doing into a paycheck.

