Think it through before you spend on something you don't need. Money matters can make or break you this year. Remain consistent, and you'll avoid confusion. Make improvements that will encourage you to look and feel your best. Stop worrying about others; concentrate on achieving your dreams. Discover your happy place and nurture what's important to you. Make romance a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Build a solid foundation. Refuse to let outsiders limit what you are trying to achieve. Recognize who is in your corner and who is an obstruction. Don't waste time arguing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you gather while mingling will help you decide what's best for you. Consider adding to your skills, knowledge and network. A change of mind will lead to a change of heart.

0
0
0
0
0