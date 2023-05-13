You can make a difference if you seek out people who can help you get things done. Make plans to take a trip that will enrich your life through learning, making connections or bringing you the peace of mind you desire. Make health a priority, along with helping others recognize the benefits of what you are pursuing this year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Sign up for something that interests you, and it will change the way you do things. Deal with experts and get the lowdown regarding what's possible. Don't waste time on pie-in-the-sky plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what you can to help others, and you will be helping yourself simultaneously. A passionate attitude will encourage you to take a leadership position. Action is the best way to display your value.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow your gut and learn from your mistakes. Speak for those who have no power to bring about change. You can make a difference by stepping into the spotlight and exposing the truth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen; you may not like what you hear, but it will fuel the fire within and help you stand up for your rights. Opportunity begins with you; voice your opinion and practice what you preach.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change requires thought and initiative. Express your solutions, and you'll drum up a following that gives you the strength to do something big. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Aggressive action isn't going to bring about positive change. Use your intelligence to alter how you manage medical, financial and legal issues. Don't let laziness stand in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You've got the edge; now play to win. Take note of what's happening around you. Align yourself with people as passionate as you are and implement changes that make your life easier.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider your thoughts before you blurt something out. Emotions will mount if someone opposes your ideas. Listening to what your opponents say will help you come up with a counteroffer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You have the drive and the desire to do something great. An adjustment at home will make your life easier, leaving you more time to spend with loved ones and to do things that make you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider whether your ideas are sound. Once you have every detail mapped out, you'll find it easier to get others on board. Your enthusiasm will be infectious.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put muscle behind your dreams and see what happens. Dedicate more time to money management, and you'll gain ground. Put more effort into helping yourself and the people closest to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A premature move will cost you. Go through the process from beginning to end to avoid falling short of your goal. Don't expect others to do things the way you want them to.