Take nothing for granted. Oversee every detail, and apply a high-energy approach to everything you pursue this year. Make your presence felt by dominating any group you join. Look at personal situations realistically, and find a cost-efficient way to turn a negative into a positive. Walk away from temptation. Look for ways to save and lifestyle changes that ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make unnecessary changes because someone is pressuring you. Prepare a detailed response to control the outcome. Spend time updating your image and pursuing happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your input will change your life and help others. Stop thinking about what you can do and start making your presence felt. Speak for those who can't, and build new opportunities for yourself.

