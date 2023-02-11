You'll see the big picture this year. Take the time to put the pieces of the puzzle together, and you'll find your way to the winner's circle. High energy, a positive attitude and innovative ideas will help you reject negativity and those trying to monopolize your time or space. Embrace your vision and follow through with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop waffling and do whatever it takes to get where you want to go. Say no to negativity, interference and laziness. Agree to pick up the pace and initiate positive changes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be backed into a corner if you aren't willing to put yourself and your ideas on the line. Stand up for what's important to you and reject anyone who tries to stand in your way.

