Simplify your life. Consider your objective and the best way to achieve your goal. Use your charm to drum up support, suggestions and hands-on help. Stop pondering over the past and start living life your way. Let go of what's holding you back and replace it with fresh ideas and renewed faith in yourself and your ability to get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get in the conversation and let your voice make a difference. Offer an upbeat picture of what's possible and how you can use your skills. Nudge others to ensure you get the backup you need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself. Take your time, do your research and approach things with an open mind. A flexible attitude will help you gain interest and financial support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll instinctively know how to manage your time. Your imagination will help you decide what to do with money matters. Discuss investments with an expert. Divide your resources if necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get active; how you occupy your time will affect how you respond to what's happening around you. Pitch in and help, make a difference and make new friends. You'll discover new ways to live.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions interfere with common sense. Listen to others, and use the information you gather to make improvements. A change of scenery will help you see situations differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Check out destinations that intrigue you. A creative approach to how you live your life will motivate you to use your skills differently. Protect your health and well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't waste time arguing. Concentrate on personal growth, health and updating your image. A well-thought-out plan and teaming up with someone valuable will help you achieve your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy into getting things done. Fixing your surroundings or altering your living arrangements will help you gain ground. Choose a simple plan that you can carry out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Handle money, possessions and health cautiously. Get a second opinion if you don't like what you hear. Take an alternative route if it feels right. Stabilize your home life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sit back and relax. Don't feel pressured to get involved in someone's project or plans if things don't feel right. Pay attention to your needs and to what makes you happy. Stop complaining.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Back away from anyone using manipulative tactics to push you in a direction you don't want to go. Put more trust in yourself, and make plans to do something you enjoy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't share too much information. If you keep others guessing, you'll stand a better chance of getting what you want. Focus on what you can do to improve your situation, and help others as well.