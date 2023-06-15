Your witty demeanor will shine through and attract attention this year. Share more with the people you love, and concentrate on building a home that offers plenty of comfort and convenience for everyone. Connecting with people of interest and using your space to entertain and expand your circle of friends will lead to new beginnings and personal growth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your power of persuasion will skyrocket. Before you push others to join you, make sure you can deliver on your promises. Take nothing for granted. Don't promise more than you can deliver.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let your attitude interfere with you getting the help you need to reach your goal. Look for a unique way to take care of your responsibilities, and move forward alone if needed.

0
0
0
0
0