Don't let uncertainty weigh you down if applying your skills will help you reach your objective. Stay focused on what's important to you, and adapt your skills and expertise to suit trends. You have plenty to gain if you keep your plans simple and within budget. Say no to grand ideas and concepts and yes to what works and helps you move forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change may take you by surprise but also open your eyes to many opportunities. Talk to experts and embark on a new adventure. Let go of what no longer brings you joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take in what's happening around you and engage in conversations that enrich your mind and life. Consider what moves you, and pursue the people, places and prospects that make you feel good.

