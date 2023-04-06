Let your intuition and feelings lead the way, and you'll discover unexpected opportunities. Channel your energy into improving your surroundings, and work to achieve the level of comfort and convenience you desire. Connecting with people from your past will enrich your life and encourage you to pick up where you left off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't count on others to do things for you. A disciplined attitude will help you reach your goal. Distance yourself from anyone pressuring you to do something that makes you uncomfortable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take your time, plan your actions and be aware of how your plans will affect others. Focus on something worthwhile; the rewards will lift your spirits and encourage stronger friendships.

0
0
0
0
0