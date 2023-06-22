Stick close to home and family. Don't allow outsiders to twist your words or interfere with your plans. It's important to stay grounded and to maintain balance and equality in your life. Too much of anything will leave you in a vulnerable position. Change what's necessary and make the most of what you have. Pay attention to your health and happiness. A minimalist attitude will serve you well.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Lean into whatever job you have and make your mark. If you let your imagination lead the way, you'll devise a plan to help you best any competition. Be realistic and honest with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's nice to be generous, but don't feel obligated to pay for others. Look in the mirror and consider a makeover. An emotional situation will spin out of control if not dealt with properly.

0
0
0
0
0