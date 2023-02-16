Set high standards, forge ahead and refuse to let disruptions throw you off course. Intelligence, speed and agility will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way this year. Adjust your surroundings to suit your needs and make your life more convenient. Have patience and build a solid foundation; you will thrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't sit back if you want to make an impression. Make your move with finesse. Your energy and intellect will capture someone's interest and encourage talks that can bring about positive change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Learn from your mistakes, and you'll know instinctively when to make a move and when to sit tight. Sign up for projects that involve helping others or cleaning up the environment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Say less and do more. Work alone, perfect what you are trying to achieve, and present and market what you have to offer. Acting in haste will put you in a vulnerable position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dream on, but don't lose sight of what's possible. Be observant, and don't ignore a valid point that can help bring about change at a price you can afford. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- It will be easier to accomplish your objective if you don't let others take control. A change will entice you, but before you move or plan a trip, do your homework.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your best foot forward. Enhance your personal life, update your image or pick up additional skills or qualifications. Discuss your plans with someone who can offer expert advice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be realistic and map out a plan to help you get from one point to another without interference. Don't be afraid to make suggestions. Unwise spending will ruin your budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a chance and play to win. Size up situations and consider the benefits of participating in something. You'll discover how to improve your life and relationships with others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make up your mind. Discipline and hard work will get you where you want to go. Your intelligence won't let you down; step forward with confidence. It's time to take a side.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore events, activities and educational pursuits. Keeping busy will encourage positive conversation and development. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think; if you act in haste, you'll overstep your bounds or end up paying too much for something. Proper research will help you avoid making a mistake. Ask questions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotions will surface regarding money matters. Find a solution that will help you put things in perspective. A passionate approach to living and working will make life easier.