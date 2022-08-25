Stop thinking about what you didn't do and think about what you can do now. Life is about purpose and being good, efficient and helpful. Stop the criticism and empower yourself to make a positive difference instead of worrying about the faults of others. Be positive and let your popularity grow. Your love of life will manifest into something that makes you proud.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Speak, but don't shout. Look past what annoys you and refuse to allow anger to consume you. Focus on what you can achieve, and work hard to get things done. Celebrate your accomplishments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Preparation and organization will be the path to free will, living in the moment and happiness. Make plans with someone you love and discuss your intentions and long-term goals.

