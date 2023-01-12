Speak with passion and let your persuasive wisdom convince others to join you on your journey this year. Use your persuasive powers and charm to get what you want. Don't let the little things get to you. Trust, moderation and well-thought-out plans will lead to victory.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Breathe deep to get relief. You know what you must do to start the party. Embrace the highs and lows with enthusiasm and positivity, and seek out people who can help make your dreams come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be open and offer your services to those who need help or count on you, but do your own thing when it comes to home and family matters. A new dietary plan or fitness routine will pay off.

